Holy Spirit Academy will shift to virtual learning until December after two people associated with the school tested positive for COVID-19.
The school, which includes its preschool, will learn online until Tuesday, Dec. 1 when students were to return from Thanksgiving break. The announcement was made Sunday by the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.
“We certainly prefer to stay with face-to-face instruction, but we are mindful of the increasing risks to students and staff with the rise in cases in the area," principal Ed Sharbaugh said. "We have an excellent online learning program that will allow students to continue their quality education without missing a beat. We are grateful to our families for their patience and understanding in these difficult times."
All schools in the Diocese of Pittsburgh continue to meet or exceed all health and safety directives, including wearing face coverings, hand washing/sanitizing, social distancing, self-screening and cleaning/disinfecting, the Diocese said in its statement.
