Last week’s Supreme Court ruling giving religious schools the same access to public funding as other private schools may be a boon to Holy Spirit Academy.
Or maybe not.
Father Joseph McCaffrey, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, and Ed Sharbaugh, principal of Lawrence County’s last Roman Catholic school, both view the High Court’s decision in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue with restrained optimism, but each also says its impact locally is anything but clear.
In it’s 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court said that states must give religious schools the same access to public funding that other private schools receive.
Sister Dale McDonald, public policy director for the National Catholic Educational Association, said the ruling has the potential to stem nationwide enrollment declines at Roman Catholic schools that are forcing the closure of hundreds of institutions. In the Pittsburgh Diocese alone, three schools — Quigley, Saint Maria Goretti and East Catholic School — closed at the end of the recently completed school year.
“This is a chance to get public schools and religious schools on equal footing,” McDonald said, adding that the extent of change would depend on how many state legislatures opt to expand tuition assistance.
“I don't think we do know in Pennsylvania how it's going to affect us,” Sharbaugh said. “If it does affect us in that positive way, that people would have school choice and tuition would be paid, it would have a strong impact. Tuition is one of the major factors that we're up against.
“Even though we give out a substantial amount of money in scholarships -- there are people who pay less than half -- I think people, when they're looking at a brochure, they call and they get information about the school, and they see that it costs about $4,000, they say, 'Well, I can't afford $4,000,' and they don't pursue. Tuition is a factor for a lot of people, so I really do think it could help us tremendously.”
Countywide, though, McCaffrey thinks the ruling won’t have as big an impact as it might in other areas.
“I do believe that the schools in our area are good schools and they're doing well, but there are a lot of schools that they keep throwing money, money, money and they're really not providing the education kids could get in a private school,” he said.
“We have a whole history of being able to provide a quality education for far less revenue than the public schools. So for the quality education and the fairness to people, and for those people who live in an area that has a poor school district, to be able to have a choice is very good.”
And yet, a faith-based school that accepts public funding can find the situation to be a double-edged sword, with the government requiring qualifying actions that may conflict with some of the recipients’ teachings.
“We always have to be very careful about who we accept any funding from, if there are strings attached to it,” McCaffrey said. “That's where the people who are against us getting government funds, they always push to put attachments to it so that we would prefer not to bother. So that could be an issue.”
Indeed, last week’s ruling ruling focused on a program that offered indirect tuition assistance through tax credits rather than direct state aid to religious schools. The court left unresolved the extent to which religious schools may use public funding for explicitly religious activities, such as worship services and religious-education courses.
Daniel Mach, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s freedom of religion program, said that issue likely would be the focus of future litigation, given that many religious schools consider doctrinal education to be at the core of their mission.
In Pennsylvania, another hurdle could be the state’s Blaine Amendment. According to the Institute for Justice, the commonwealth is home to one of 37 state constitutions with an amendment “rooted in 19th century anti-Catholic bigotry.” The amendments were created, the institute says on its website, “to block Catholic demands for equal treatment of their schools.”
Today, the institute reports, the amendments continued to be cited as a a way of “prohibiting state legislatures from appropriating funds to religious sects or institutions, including religious schools.”
However, various courts have provided interpretations ranging from the narrow to the broad. Pennsylvania courts, the institute says, have leaned toward the former, allowing religious educational options.
As for the Supreme Court’s ruling, Sean McAleer, education director of the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference, declared that "The Court has rightly ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not permit states to discriminate against religion. This decision means that religious persons and organizations can, like everyone else, participate in government programs that are open to all.
"This is good news, not only for people of faith, but for our country. A strong civil society needs the full participation of religious institutions. By ensuring the rights of faith-based organizations' freedom to serve, the Court is also promoting the common good."
McAleer added that the Catholic Conference would review the potential impact on Pennsylvania's Blaine Amendment.
Attempts to reach Gary Hoeztler, principal of the New Castle Christian Academy, were unsuccessful.
(The Associated Press and The (Sunbury) Daily Item contributed to this story.)
