Students’ physical health will be of utmost concern when teachers welcome youngsters back to Holy Spirit Academy today.
As for the school’s financial health, well, there’s no masking its sudden uptick.
Holy Spirit’s coffers are laden with nearly $300,000 more than they were a month ago, thanks to a Pittsburgh radio appearance by Father Joseph McCaffrey and an anonymous couple who are part of McCaffrey’s former parish.
That couple, after hearing McCaffrey speak about the parish and the challenges its school is facing, first pledged to match $100,000 in donations, then upped the gift to $125,000.
Sunday’s parish bulletin reports that the academy has thus far received $298,574, well eclipsing the campaign goal of $250,000.
“It’s been an extremely exciting blessing,” said McCaffrey, who noted that there is still more money that has been pledged. “It’s just phenomenal, and what an encouragement to the school, to the region, to the parents that people locally and from outside of our area were willing to sacrifice so much when they were aware of a need.
“The sign of it is that they care about our kids, they care about opportunities for those who don’t have as many opportunities as other kids do in other areas. And they believe in Catholic education.”
Much of the money, McCaffrey said, will be used as to assist families in covering the school’s $4,000 tuition.
“Then there’s also the money being used to help balance our budget and provide some continuing education for our teachers,” he said. “That’s so important because you can’t give what you don’t have. So keeping our teachers up to date is also what some of the money is going for.
“Ultimately, every penny is going to be benefiting our kids.”
Coming as it has in the middle of a pandemic, the money should be taken as more than just a timely donation, McCaffrey observed.
“This is a powerful sign to the rest of the community, and particularly to our own people, that with God, all things are possible,” he said, “and that we don’t need to be afraid of the future; we need to be excited about what God has in store for us.”
In other news from the Pittsburgh Diocese, Bishop David A. Zubik is asking all people of faith in Southwestern Pennsylvania to pray and fast for racial reconciliation on Wednesday, the memorial day of St. Peter Claver, patron of interracial justice.
“In solidarity with all people who suffer from discrimination and violence due to their race, I join my brother bishops nationwide in asking everyone to pray and work for racial justice and reconciliation,” Zubik said.
St. Peter Claver was a 17th century Jesuit priest from Spain who ministered to enslaved Africans in the Caribbean, providing material and spiritual care.
Zubik also asked local Catholics to seek the intercession of another patron saint of racial justice, who once lived in Pittsburgh. St. Katharine Drexel, who died in 1955, was a wealthy heiress who founded a religious order to educate Black and Indigenous Americans and to oppose racism. She prepared for her ministry while living with and learning from the Sisters of Mercy in Pittsburgh.
“The example and prayers of St. Katharine should inspire us to work as deliberately she did for justice and to speak up and take action whenever we encounter racism,” Zubik said. “Let the memory of her presence on our streets move us to follow in her footsteps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.