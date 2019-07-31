Holy Redeemer Parish will hold its Summer Food Festa from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the parish’s Catholic Center.
The Food Festa is a celebration of Holy Redeemer’s favorite foods. The menu includes red or white pizza, shells and meatballs, pizza greens, a complete lamb dinner along with a variety of sandwiches such as eggplant, hot or sweet sausage and meatball sandwiches.
The public is invited, and the menu is available for either eat in or take out.
Also featured will be is a bake sale, music and a 50/50 raffle.
