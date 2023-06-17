For Hank Glogowski, there’s always a desire to help those in need.
Glogowski is the volunteer coordinator for the Divine Grace Ministerium Social Services and Food Bank, headquartered at the Holy Redeemer Center in Ellwood City.
“It is an interesting place to work. You’re actually doing God’s work on Earth,” Glogowski said.
The food pantry has been around since 1990. It was formerly called the Holy Redeemer Ministerium Food Bank. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Those days, it’s closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
The name was changed when Holy Redeemer merged with St. Gregory Church in Zelienople and St. Ferdinand Church in Cranberry to form Divine Grace Parish in 2022. To recognize more than 30 years of service to the community, Ellwood Mayor Anthony Court issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring June 14 as Divine Grace Parish Food Pantry Day in the borough.
“As a community, we can’t thank this group enough,” Court said. “I got a personal tour of this place and I’m so impressed with the amount of work that goes into this, 30 years non-stop. They’ve been a blessing to the community. I’m grateful. Our community is grateful. We’re grateful and we can never thank them enough. I’m so impressed with this group. They’re a God-sent to us.”
The food pantry primarily serves the community of the Ellwood City and Riverside school districts. There are more than 450 registered households for the pantry, totaling more than 1,650 people.
Glogowski said the pantry serves an average of 35 people a day and has 20 volunteers from the ministerium of Ellwood churches.
Pantry co-director Jan Baur said it has grown tremendously over the years, going from a little shelf of food at Holy Redeemer Church, to the former St. Agatha Religious Education Center for 18 years now to the Holy Redeemer Center since 2018 in place of the former Holy Redeemer Catholic School.
Each location has allowed the pantry to grow, expand and serve more individuals in the community.
“It takes a village to run this place. It’s grown so much. We’re very blessed,” Baur said.
Glogowski said the pantry gets much of its produce and baked goods from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, as well as weekly donations from Giant Eagle and donations from local bakery Kimmels.
The pantry gets six months’ worth of canned goods from Goldstar every four months, financial support and donations from the ministerium and daily donations from individuals.
Glogowski said the pantry provides individuals and families with both perishable and non-perishable food, including frozen foods, produce and baked goods, as well as non-food items.
The pantry gives away turkeys around Thanksgiving and hams at Christmas.
Co-director Cathy DeBlaso said she doesn’t know what the needy in the community would do if not for the food pantry.
“We’re fulfilling our Christian mandate to feed the hungry,” said Father James Wehner, pastor of Divine Grace Parish.
Baur and DeBlaso have been with the pantry for 29 and 14 years, respectively.
As far as the social services part, Glogowski said the ministerium helps people sign up for social programs, provides financial support to pay utility bills and partners with the Salvation Army to help with its programs.
There is also the “Shining Star” program every year at Christmas when children get clothing and a toy.
Wehner, Baur and DeBlaso wanted to thank all of the volunteers who have helped out over the years, stating the pantry would not be able to function without them.
“We’re very blessed to have them,” Baur said. “We have very faithful volunteers.”
Gaetano Calabro, who has been a volunteer for 18 years, said it is well deserved for the pantry to be recognized by Court, and there is always a need for volunteer work.
The pantry is located at 311 Lawrence Ave. in Ellwood. It can be reached by phone at (724) 758-3465 or by mail at 300 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City, Pa., 16117.
Glogowski said the pantry is always looking for volunteers, donations of either money or products and can help people sign up for the pantry or services.
