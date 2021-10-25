FROM STAFF REPORTS
Light Up Night and the annual Hometown Holiday Parade will return to New Castle on Nov. 20.
The events were canceled last year because of the pandemic.
The parade will step off at 3 p.m. and will be followed by Light Up Night festivities leading up to the lighting of a new 26-foot-tall tree.
According to New Visions Executive Director Angie Urban, the parade was moved from its traditional Thursday night slot to Saturday afternoon in 2019, since the weekend offered visitors a better opportunity to linger downtown.
“This time frame offers a better chance for visitors to discover businesses, attractions, and eateries downtown,” Urban said, “and we found more people were willing to participate without the obligation of going to school or work the next morning.”
While most holiday activities were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, Urban and parade coordinator Jeff Feola are hopeful that the rising vaccinations and safety precautions will allow the event to return without any notable issues.
“We’ve been keeping an eye on fall festivals and public health conditions and are optimistic,” Urban said. “We look forward to filling the streets with school bands, giant balloons, floats, and fun to celebrate the holiday season as a community.”
For those that prefer to watch from afar, there will be a “drive-in” section along Croton Avenue to accommodate viewing from one’s car. The parade team is also working to have the parade live-streamed, and exploring other ways to maintain safety in light of the lingering pandemic.
There are typically more than 100 parade entries, with more than 1,000 people participating in the procession from all over Lawrence County and the region. Thousands more fill the streets to watch.
This year’s parade entries will be judged on how well they reflect the theme “Home Is Here For The Holidays,” a celebration of the community’s assets and a nod to the City of New Castle’s new “Hometown” brand. Those interested in participating must register online by Nov. 12 on the City of New Castle’s website, www.NewCastlePA.org. Click the “2021 Holiday Parade Registration” link under “Recent News.”
Immediately following the parade, a Pop-Up Family Festival will fill East Washington Street from Mercer Street to the Columbus Innerbelt. Booths will feature activities for all ages, food trucks, live music and entertainment.
Those interested in participating in the Pop-Up Festival should contact Jeff Feola at FeolaEntertainment@gmail.com. During the day, entries for the second annual Shoebox Parade will be displayed inside The Confluence. The annual lighting of the Christmas tree will finish up the events of the day at 5:30 p.m. on the west side of Kennedy Square.
The “Hometown Holidays” season kickoff is being coordinated through a partnership between New Visions, Feola Entertainment, and the City of New Castle. The parade, pop-up festival, and light up night are made possible through grants and donations by area businesses, organizations and individuals. Anyone who would like to make a tax deductible donation to help make the holiday season special can make checks payable to “New Visions Holidays” and mail to Box 5095, New Castle, Pa.
Online donations can also be made at www.NewVisionsLC.org.
