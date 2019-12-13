Holiday on ice: Hess Skating School to perform Saturday

BY BRENT ADDLEMAN
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Students from Hess Figure Skating Club will be twirling around the Hess Ice Rink Saturday to the sounds of the season while showing off the skills they have learned over the past year.
Holiday on Ice will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Neshannock Township skating rink. Admission is the donation of a canned good or a non-perishable food item, which the rink will donate to the shelter for those in need this holiday season.
“Christmas is the spirit of giving,” skating director Mel Maggio-Osborne said. “There is no admission for the show, and we always give to the shelter.”
This is the school’s third annual holiday skating event, which will feature hockey and figure skating students.
Maggio-Osborne is excited about this year’s program.
“This year is the most soloists we’ve ever had,” Maggio-Osborne said.
A lot of work has gone into the show, she added.
“We have been practicing since the end of October. All the skaters are super excited to perform and skate in the magical event. Everyone loves the spirit and the joy Christmas brings.”
Maggio-Osborne said the crowd will enjoy what the club has planned for the show.
“We have some more experienced skaters. We have some new skaters,” she said. “The opening number is going to be to ‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.’ That is a fun number, and we have a lot of youngsters in it.”
Maggio-Osborne said the event wouldn’t be possible without the work of many people behind the scenes.
“I want to thank all my coaches who have helped me — Theresa Santilli, Alyssa George, Christine Miller, all the Learn to Skate coaches, Mark Bucci, Leslie Bucci, Stephen Demofonte, Joseph Gierlach, Chris Navarra, and all the people at the township,” she said. “They have made this possible for us. They support us in a big financial way.”
For more information, call (724) 658-6332.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.