Residents enjoying the downtown fireworks Saturday can also enjoy holiday music provided by WLDJ 107.5 FM.
Uninterrupted Christmas songs — along with the fireworks — begin at 7 p.m. and run through the fireworks show.
Immediately following the fireworks, host Doug Lauzon will begin an all-request live show. Listeners can call (724) 202-1352 to request their favorite holiday tune.
Light Up the Night will be a drive-in style viewing of a fireworks display by Pyrotecnico. The fireworks will be shot from near the West Washington Street bridge offering views of the show from downtown, the West Side and along the Columbus Inner Belt.
Since the plug on the Cascade of Lights drive-thru display at Cascade Park was pulled due to rising costs, New Visions for Lawrence County reached out to New Castle and Pyrotecnico to offer a “cascade of fireworks” instead.
First Energy Foundation, Visit Lawrence County and the Hometown Holly Days fund joined the event as in-part sponsors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.