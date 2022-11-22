Three drive-thru light shows will be returning this year in Lawrence County just in time for the holiday season.
Cascade of Lights
The 22nd annual Cascade of Lights in Cascade Park will begin Dec. 1.
It will run Thursdays through Sundays in December from 6 to 9 p.m., except Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
The cost is $5 per car load.
“I think it’s one of the best drive-thru shows around,” said New Castle Public Works Director Brian Heichel.
Heichel said every year, the city works hard to set up the displays, noting workers try to get new lights or put twists on returning display to keep everyone surprised.
“We put a lot of effort into it,” Heichel said.
Santa Claus will be available for children to get their picture taken at the Dance Pavilion on Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m.
The photos, done by Next Level Photography, are free thanks to support from Nick’s Auto Body.
On Dec. 3, Santa will be escorted to the Dance Pavilion by the New Castle fire and police departments.
Parade of Lights
The seventh annual Parade of Lights in Neshannock Township’s Pearson Park will begin on Thanksgiving.
It will be open from 5:30 p.m. to midnight every night from Thanksgiving to Jan. 7.
Patrons are asked to use the Mercer Road entrance. There is no cost.
Township parks and recreation Director Mark Bucci said there will be 60 to 70 light show scenes, with new displays and returning favorites, such as the lights on the 40-foot flagpole.
“That’s kind of the center attraction,” Bucci said.
Some of the half-dozen new light scenes include an ice rink with skaters on it, a toy factory and a reindeer catapult.
Bucci said the Parade of Lights has been a very successful event with 1,200 to 1,800 cars coming during any given weekend last year.
“We just continue to build each year,” Bucci said.
On Dec. 17 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., there will be a special Parade of Lights with Santa event.
During the evening, there will be four horse-drawn carriages available to see the lights with children able to see Santa Claus at the Hutchinson Community Center where there will be free hot chocolate and cookies available.
Christmas in the Park
Christmas in the Park will have its first night in Ellwood City’s Ewing Park on Dec. 3.
It will be open from Dec. 3 to Dec. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m., and is free to attend.
During the opening night, children will be able to visit Santa Claus at the Trefoil Lodge in the park.
The event this year is being coordinated by the Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce, Ellwood City Borough and local volunteers.
Chamber Executive Director Ryan McCandless said there will be different themed nights this year as well as a “Winter Wander Ellwood.”
The latter of which will be similar in scope to the summertime Wander Ellwood events when local businesses and vendors will be in the park along with different activities for the kids.
The dates of these nights are yet to be determined.
On Wednesdays and Fridays, there will be donation buckets where attendees can donate to a different local charity or non-profit.
McCandless said he remembers attending the event every year growing up and is excited to take his daughter to see the lights.
He thanked borough resident and longtime volunteer Sam Pawlowski, who has been helping lead the effort to set up both Christmas in the Park and the Ellwood City Arts, Craft, Food and Entertainment Festival for decades.
Pawlowski is retiring from both roles at the end of this year.
“We thank Sam for being part of this tradition,” McCandless said.
“I just hope to continue on with this legacy and hope to continue it for many years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.