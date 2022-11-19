It will be a weekend of festivities in Ellwood City Dec. 2 and 3 when the borough hosts its Holiday Kickoff Weekend.
Organized by the Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce, there will be the annual Let There Be Lights celebration, Ugly Sweater 5K, Christmas parade and Christmas in the Park.
Let There Be Lights will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2.
The entertainment will include, but not limited to: The Brass Quintet, the Riverside High School chorus, the Red Barn Players and DJ Franco.
Chamber Executive Director Ryan McCandless said there will be horse-drawn carriage rides by Misty Lane Farms.
Vendors will be set up from 4th Street to 8th Street and the lighting of the Christmas tree will take place at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks to follow.
Kids will have the chance to build their own snowman at a craft station, with a chance to win a prize at 8 p.m. in front of the Christmas tree.
During the event, the Chamber will be hosting a Christmas toy drive for local children from 6 to 9 p.m. at its table in community plaza.
After the event, the toy drive will continue with toys to be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at its office at 806 Lawrence Ave.
The third annual Ugly Sweater 5K Fun Run is exactly how it sounds, as participants are encouraged to run wearing an ugly Christmas sweater or a Christmas-themed costume.
The race will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 3, with the starting point being on Joffre Street near Ewing Park. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/PA/EllwoodCIty/ellwoodcityUglySweater5k.
There will be prizes for best costume and ugliest sweater.
This will lead into the Christmas parade at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The route will start onto Lawrence Avenue from 3rd Street, down Lawrence Avenue onto 8th Street, turning onto Crescent Avenue and turning onto 3rd Street again.
To sign up for the parade, visit ellwoodchamber.org/etn/christmas-parade/.
McCandless said there will be a mixture of different floats, as well as performances from local bands and dance studios, and appearances for different emergency response departments.
The annual tradition of Christmas in the Park, a drive-thru display of lights, will have its opening night in Ewing Park on Dec. 3. It will be open until Dec. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Children will be able to visit Santa on Dec. 3 at the Treefoil Lodge in Ewing Park.
For more information on all the events, the Chamber can be reached at (724) 758-5501.
