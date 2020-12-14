Holiday fireworks light up downtown

With only 11 days until Christmas, crowds took a break from shopping to watch a fireworks show in downtown New Castle Saturday night.
Due to the cancellation of the Cascade of Lights drive-thru display at Cascade Park and Light-Up Night, New Visions for Lawrence County reached out to the city and Pyrotecnico to offer a “cascade of fireworks” in its place.
"It's something nice to do in the community for the holiday season amidst the pandemic," Caitlin Elder of New Castle said.
A sea of cars filled downtown parking lots while couples and families were atop the parking garage on North Mercer Street.
Elder, Lauren DeStefano and others brought lawn chairs, hot chocolate and donuts to the garage while they blasted Christmas music from their cars. WLDJ 107.5 FM. provided uninterrupted Christmas songs throughout the fireworks show. Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" played through the finale.
The fireworks, which lasted about 20 minutes, were shot from near the West Washington Street bridge offering views of the show from downtown, the West Side and along the Columbus Inner Belt.
Once the fireworks show concluded, watchers honked their car horns in appreciation.
After the fireworks, Elder said her group were headed to Pearson Park's fifth annual Parade of Lights, a free drive-thru style light show. The display will be open through Jan 1. They were also going to make it a point to visit Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland at the Big Butler Fairgrounds in Prospect this year.
Due to COVID-19, the long-standing Light-Up Night Christmas parade downtown was canceled.
DeStefano said she wasn't disappointed when the parade was canceled because "it's how every thing's gone."
"This is our fun this year," DeStefano said.
Elder added she went to the parade every year.
Instead of the parade, New Visions and Arts & Education at the Hoyt co-hosted the Hometown Holly Days' Shoebox Parade on Nov. 21 where community businesses and groups created their own miniature floats and the procession was taped and then premiered on Facebook. The virtual parade has garnered more than 11,000 viewers. A tree lighting ceremony with Mayor Chris Frye in Kennedy Square on Nov. 23 also offered another opportunity for virtual participation in holiday events.
Saturday night's fireworks show was brought in part from sponsors First Energy Foundation, Visit Lawrence County, The MAD Unit, Pam Doherty and the Hometown Holly Days.
