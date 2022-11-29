It will be a festive night in New Wilmington on Friday.
The night will begin with a Christmas parade on Market Street at 5:15 p.m., followed by the seventh annual Christmas in the Park from 6 to 8 p.m. at the borough's park.
The event will bring Christmas lights, food, entertainment, family fun and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. It is organized by both New Wilmington borough and LIVE New Wilmington.
Participants in the parade will begin lining up at Wilmington Junior-Senior High School with the parade route to be largely on Neshannock Avenue and Market Street.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be driven through the parade into the park on a horse and sleigh.
The free event will have performances from the Wilmington High School choir and marching band, face painting, crafts for children through the local Boy and Girl Scouts and snack stations offering popcorn, cookies, coffee, apple cider and hot chocolate.
All children who visit Santa and Mrs. Claus will receive a free book and candy cane that were donated through the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
