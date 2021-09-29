Friends and family members of Robert L. Hodge painted him as an honest, church-going business and family man and dedicated adoptive father in the courtroom Wednesday.
And while a visiting judge didn't disagree with their statements, he took Hodge to task for the measures he took to cover up the accident the night of June 30, 2019, in front of her father's West Pittsburg home, that snuffed out the life of 19-year-old Alissa Jones.
Hodge, 48, of McBride Road, North Beaver Township, was handcuffed in the courtroom Wednesday and led off to jail after Visiting Senior Judge William R. Cunningham of Erie sentenced him to the minimum prison term required by law — three to six years in a state correctional institution — for the charge of accidents involving death, which addresses leaving the scene of an accident. The offense also carries a mandatory $2,500 fine.
Hodge was accused of driving a tractor-trailer rig that slammed into the properly parked Toyota owned by Jones' father, while she was standing next to it. She was struck and thrown about 20 feet and suffered multiple internal injuries. She was flown to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, where she was unconscious until her family was faced with ending her life support two days later on July 2.
New Castle police charged Hodge for failing to stop after the accident. He was accused of trying to cover it up afterward when police questioned him. A video from a nearby fire station allowed the police to see the truck before it entered the accident area and identify it as Hodge's.
A jury found him guilty on all charges on Aug. 19 following a week-long trial. His other offenses are homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, giving false information, reckless driving and careless driving causing unintentional death. He was sentenced to 90 days of probation for two of the lesser offenses, one of which also carries a fine of $500.
Hodge also received eight traffic citations for operating his rig without proper or safe equipment.
Prosecuting attorney Kara Rice of the state Office of the Attorney General had asked Cunningham to consider a stricter sentence using aggravated circumstances. Hodge's defense attorney, Stephen D. Colafella of Beaver, countered that a three-year mandatory sentence is a long time, and "he will be surrounded by people who are nothing like him."
The judge, while sympathetic to the Jones family, was lenient to Hodge.
The Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas courtroom was filled for the 2 1/2-hour proceeding, with family and friends of the Jones family filling the center rows and the Hodge family and friends occupying all of the rows on the left side of the courtroom.
The judge listened to several impact statement's by Hodge's former business associates and family about his character, and he listened as Hodge apologized to the Jones family several times, saying "how truly, truly sorry I am.
"After the accident, it took the way home to process what had happened," he said during his own statement. "I am human and imperfect."
Hodge, a former, 16-year member of the Mohawk School Board, said in court Wednesday that he might have fallen asleep that night when the accident occurred. But Rice noted in her argument to the court that had never been stated in testimony during his trial.
"I'm responsible for this tragic loss and the pain it has caused so many," Hodge said. To the Jones family, he added, "I do hope that one day you'll be able to forgive me. I'm truly sorry."
Alissa's father, stepfather and her six siblings were in the courtroom as her mother, an unwavering Phyllis Whitlock Jones, said her piece on behalf of her family.
"I don't think forgiveness can ever be granted until the truth is told," she said to Hodge. "I don't think it's ever been told in this courtroom. You don't flee the scene of an accident. What you did afterward says a lot about your character."
She queried, "What kind of man would try to get away with it? I truly believe in my heart that if (Hodge's tractor-trailer) had not been caught on videotape that Mr. Hodge never would have turned himself in," she said.
The Jones family still gathers for Sunday dinners, "but the difference now is that she's missing," Whitlock Jones said of Alissa. "We don't have her anymore.
"You asked for mercy, compassion and leniency," she said, addressing Hodge. "I think mercy would have been shown if you had stopped that night and called 911."
She told the judge what was missing from what she heard in the courtroom was Hodge's accountability in her daughter's death.
"I have to go to the cemetery to see her," she said. "I carried my daughter's casket to the grave."
The judge acknowledged before sentencing that Whitlock Jones' statement was "eloquent and courageous."
To Hodge, Cunningham acknowledged, "I'm sure you did not intend to get into an accident and hurt other people."
The judge also recognized that Hodge started a business at a young age, grew his business and had a strong work and church ethic, in addition to becoming a foster parent and then adopting five children.
"Those are certainly a lot of commendable things you've done in your life," Cunningham told him.
However, 12 members of a jury — which Hodge helped select — determined the commonwealth met its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, Cunningham reasoned. "They unanimously agreed that you committed theses crimes.
"Now you say you fell asleep," he continued, reminding Hodge that he never told the police that information. "The notion that you don't know you had an accident is a rather incredulous argument."
He reminded Hodge that he was driving "a massive vehicle," and that he drove it up over a curb. Alissa Jones was thrown more than 20 feet, and a man two blocks away heard the accident, as did the Jones family who were inside their house and further away than he was. He pointed out that Hodge also was driving home with a headlight that had no high beam.
"There is no question that since that accident, your number one commitment from June 30 was for yourself," the judge told Hodge. He told him that his better judgement should have taken over by the time he got home, but it didn't, "and then you acted like you didn't know anything about it."
The judge referred to a letter Hodge had sent to his own office staff on July 1, which he saw as "clearly an attempt to cover up. That was not an email that was written with integrity," Cunningham said, declining to read it aloud in court.
"Obviously your intent was to try to control what the police knew," the judge said, concluding, "There is a need here today to hold you accountable for these offenses."
