Sentencing is set for Sept. 29 for Robert L. Hodge, convicted Aug. 19 of multiple charges in the hit-and-run death of 19-year-old Alissa Jones.
After three days of testimony, a jury of nine women and three men found Hodge guilty last week of the charges of accidents involving death or personal injury, vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter.
Hodge, 48, of McBride Road, New Galilee, is to be sentenced at 1 p.m. in the court of William R. Cunningham, a senior visiting common pleas judge of Erie. Cunningham presided over the trial when the county's four judges recused themselves. One of the county judges is a relative of Hodge.
Hodge is facing a mandatory three years in prison for the charge of accident involving death, the most serious of his charges that is a consequence of leaving the scene of an accident where someone died. Sentencing terms of the other two charges will be at the judge's discretion, based on state sentencing guidelines.
Cunningham has yet to rule on multiple summary traffic citations pending against Hodge in connection with the June 30, 2019, accident, which could additionally carry fines. Those include providing false information to the police, reckless and careless driving, operating with a hazardous brake system, and seven counts of driving with unsafe equipment.
Jones, who lived part-time with her mother in West Virginia, was run down by a tractor-trailer the night she arrived at her father's house on Center Avenue in West Pittsburg with plans to spend the summer there working.
According to testimony in court, the teen was standing outside her father's Toyota Camry just after 11 p.m. when the rig slammed into her and the car, throwing her 22 feet. Her family and other neighbors heard the crash and went running to find her lying on the street behind the car. The rig driver who hit Jones drove away without stopping.
Jones was flown from the scene to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, where she died two days later — on July 2, 2019 — of multiple internal injuries. Her mother, Phyllis Whitlock Jones, had testified that the family had to make the heart-wrenching decision to stop her life support measures.
The police through their investigation identified the tractor-trailer as Hodge's. After repeated phone calls to him, he came forth two days later and told them he "might have been" driving the rig that struck Jones. He told the authorities repeatedly that he didn't remember anything about the crash.
His 13 year-old son, now 15, was riding in the rig with him back from a family church camp in Punxsutawney, according to testimony.
Hodge was arrested in February 2020 and has been free on bond since. Cunningham ordered him to post $10,000 in cash as a surety in order for him to remain free until his sentencing.
The Jones family has a civil lawsuit pending in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas case against Hodge and others, filed by their private attorney, Dallas M. Hartman.
