Hobel gets 20 to 40 years for robberies, chase

Deputy state attorney general Patrick Schulte told a judge Tuesday that it was a miracle someone didn’t get killed when Shawn Aaron Hobel sped through the town of Zelienople at 100 mph the morning of Dec. 13, 2016.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox on Tuesday sentenced the 37-year-old Hobel of Shenango Township to 20 to 40 years in a state correctional institution as result of his conviction in three convenience store armed robberies on Dec. 11 and 12, 2016, and an overnight high-speed chase that ended in a hostage situation with a gun held to a woman’s head. A New Castle police officer ultimately shot and injured Hobel to free the woman. Police later learned that Hobel had used a toy replica of a semi-automatic pistol in committing all of the crimes.
“This community needs to be protected from this defendant,” Schulte told the judge at Hobel’s sentencing hearing.
In Hobel’s own appeal to the judge, he claimed that he is an upstanding bricklayer and he is no danger to the community. Rather, he confessed that he suffers from a substance abuse problem and mental health issues. He requested a lighter sentence for his offenses so that he could obtain treatment and counseling in lieu of confinement in a state prison.
Following a week-long trial in which Hobel represented himself, a jury found him guilty on Sept. 26 of all charges against him in the store robberies and the pursuit.
Attorney Mike Bonner, who was court appointed as Hobel’s standby counsel during his trial, officially was named Tuesday as his attorney.
Hobel had hand-written a letter to the judge, asking Cox to appoint Bonner for his sentencing and post-conviction motions and appeals.
Schulte had filed a motion seeking the mandatory maximum sentence against Hobel in the four cases. He contended that Hobel put the citizens of Lawrence County at risk when he engaged in the 50-mile high speed chase through multiple counties, that ultimately led to his arrest.
“The community needs to be protected from this man,” Schulte iterated. He asked Cox to consider making all of Hobel’s sentences in the four cases run consecutively.
He provided the court with a pre-sentencing report containing statements from all of the victims in the crimes — the employees of the three stores he robbed and the woman whom he held hostage. None of them appeared in court Tuesday.
“First off, I’m completely baffled that he’s working to put me in prison for 30 years,” Hobel told the judge. “I’m no threat to the community. I’m not a bad person in this community. By giving me a lengthy prison sentence, I’m not going to get the help I need.”
Cox acknowledged that Hobel had sent him personal references, and commented, “Mr. Hobel, the references you provided, including one from your employer, do support your contention that you’re a hard worker. That’s as long as you are not doing drugs.
“But Attorney Schulte’s right. You placed the community in danger and you committed three robberies. Ultimately, the gun was found to be a replica, but when you pointed a gun at those people, it’s an incredibly frightening experience.”
Cox added that during the chase, Hobel, who was shot multiple times by the police, was the only person injured, “but the fact that there wasn’t an accident was a miracle.”
He ruled that two of the robbery cases, each with sentences of 10 to 20 years, would run consecutively, and that the other cases of which he was convicted would run concurrently.
Hobel additionally is ordered to pay $200 in restitution to the Main Street Market in West Pittsburg, $162.45 to the Unimart store in Ellwood City, and $704 to Market 24 convenience store on East Washington Street.
Cox also fined him $500 attempting to flee from police, and a total of $225 for reckless and careless driving, charges of which the judge, himself, had found him guilty in addition to the jury verdict.
Hobel will be given credit for 974 days that he already had served in jail since his arrest. He also is incarcerated on a parole violation from a previous robbery conviction in another county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.