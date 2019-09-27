Jurors took a little more than a half hour yesterday to find an Ellwood City man guilty in connection with a series of armed robberies and a multi-county chase that ended in a standoff with police.

Shawn Hobel, 37, was convicted of three counts each of robbery and theft in connection with the 2016 robberies at Market 24 on East Washington Street, Unimart in Ellwood City and the Main Street Market in West Pittsburg in Taylor Township. He also was found guilty of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, five counts of recklessly endangering other persons and fleeing and eluding police.

Hobel was charged as a suspect in the three armed robberies, which occurred Dec. 11 and 12, 2016. He faced even more charges for fleeing from police in a 50-mile, multi-county high-speed chase on Dec. 13, 2016, which accelerated to speeds of 130 mph. The chase ended when Hobel’s car screeched to a halt on a ramp on Interstate 376, where, surrounded by police, he held a gun to a woman’s head inside his car. A New Castle police officer shot him multiple times through the windshield until he dropped his gun.

Police learned later that the gun, which officers said was identical to a black semiautomatic pistol, was a toy.

Hobel chose to represent himself in his trial, which began with jury selection Monday before Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox. He and state Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte presented their closing arguments Thursday morning.

Hobel has a civil lawsuit pending against the Shenango Township officer who made the initial traffic stop before the high-speed chase. He claims the officer was not in the proper jurisdiction to make the stop, and that if he had not been pulled over, the high-speed chase would not have occurred. He notes in the filing, which he printed out by hand, that he was shot nine times in the ensuing standoff.

In his closing argument, Schulte told the jury that by viewing the surveillance video of the robberies, jurors were witnesses themselves, and that they could match what the suspect was wearing in the video — blue shoes and a gray sweatshirt with a white mark — to the clothing found in Hobel’s car after his arrest.

Hobel said in his closing that police and the prosecution did not present any fingerprints, DNA matches or other physical evidence to support a guilty verdict.

Attorney Michael Bonner was court-appointed as stand-by counsel for Hobel when he decided through the courts to represent himself. The judge commended him for his time with the case.

“A standby doesn’t represent the defendant, but is available for advice and consultation,” Cox said. “Everything went a lot smoother with Attorney Bonner’s participation in it.”

Story continues below video

The judge, at Schulte’s request, revoked Hobel’s bond. He additionally found Hobel guilty of two traffic offenses and reckless and careless driving in connection with the high-speed chase.

Schulte thanked the state police and the Shenango Township and New Castle police for their cooperation, and the jury for its service on behalf of Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

“By virtue of today’s verdict, the career criminal Shawn Hobel, no longer will be able to terrorize the citizens of Lawrence County,” he said.

Hobel asked the judge to consider expediting his sentencing date because he is being held in the booking unit in the Lawrence County jail. He told the court he is interested in going to a state correctional institution so he can have a time and place to work on filing appeals to his conviction.

The judge said that the court will decide on scheduling his sentencing.

