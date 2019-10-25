Hitchhiking bedbugs expensive to eradicate

Bed bugs are hitchhikers.

They attach to clothing, book bags or purses placed on or near beds or couches in infested areas and they're hard to eradicate.

"Currently, they are widespread throughout the city," said Patrick McGuire, New Castle health officer and supervisor of the city's code enforcement department. "We generally get five or six calls per month complaining about bedbugs. In the past month it's been double that."

McGuire said he received 11 calls so far in October after he received 15 complaints in September.

"We see them in all neighborhoods of the city," he said. "They don't care if you're rich or poor, they love you just the same."

He said he has not, as of yet, received bed bug reports from city schools, hospitals or nursing homes.

"The hospital has its own protocols," he said. "If a school had a report of one or two stragglers they would handle it on their own."

McGuire adds that organizations where bed bugs might be expected are equipped to handle them.

"The Lawrence County Housing Authority has an exterminator on staff and the Human Services Center, which provides apartments for its clients, has heat treatment equipment if the bugs become an issue," he said.

McGuire said he generally considers bed bug infestation a health issue, not a code problem and more the responsibility of a tenant than a landlord. But, he said, code could write up the property owner or tenant for infestation of insects.

"They had to come from somewhere," he said. "Most likely they came in with the tenant. It can be hard to prove that they were in an apartment before someone moved in, but bed bugs have been known to be dormant for up to a year."

McGuire recommends beginning the process by decluttering and never accepting furniture or mattresses from strangers.

It is the bug's ability to hitchhike, McGuire said, that makes it such a nuisance.

"They will attach to clothing and go with you to work and live in your cubicle. They'll go with your children to school and live there. If you or the kids visit grandma or a friend, you could be taking them with you or bringing them home."

McGuire adds that bed bugs are champions at hiding.

"You won't see them during the day unless there is a bad infestation. But they live in mattresses, woodwork, bed frame cracks and light switches and electrical boxes."

He said the bugs, which are generally no more than a quarter-inch long, are generally found within six feet of the bed. "They generally only come out at night to feed. They are attracted by carbon dioxide which you breathe out as you sleep. That is why bites are generally noticed from the chest and up."

He said bites affect people differently, depending on how allergic they might be, "But as bad as they are, bed bugs don't spread disease like a mosquito or roach will."

McGuire said there are three ways to get rid of bed bugs and each method is expensive.

Dan Servick, a professional whose job it is to eliminate pests, operates Dr. Dead Bug in Ellwood City, a company his father started in 1980. He has operated it for the past 10 to 15 years.

"There is no doubt there are more of them now than ever before," he said. "Two years ago we'd get a call a month. Now we get three or four calls each week. And we see them everywhere, schools, hospitals, bus stops."

Servick said he believes the removal of DDT from the market and increase in worldwide travel is responsible for the preponderance of bed bugs.

"People carry them onto planes or into hotels. Americans don't know what to look for so they bring them home or the kids might bring them home from college and suddenly you've got them."

Ninety percent of the time, Servick said, bedbugs are seen around the headboard at the top of the mattress. "If they're already in the couch, you've got a bad infestation."

Although heat and chemical treatments are usual treatments, Servick said he recommends a new treatment — Aprehend, a biopesticide.

This involves spraying fungal spores that carry diseases of insects on mattresses, box springs or where bed bugs are known to walk. The spores attach to the bug's legs and are carried back to its nest where they can kill the bugs off in four to 10 days. This treatment, he said, remains effective for up to three months, so only one application is needed.

Heat can kill bed bugs, Servick said. He recommends 111 degrees for two hours to kill the bugs, but 117 degrees, for two hours to ensure that all eggs are also destroyed.

"Heat also kills roaches and their eggs," he adds. But said there is no residual effect and re-infestation could occur if heat alone is used. He said he recommends heat plus insecticides as a preventative step, he said.

Insecticides, if used, must be applied by professionals.

"Some try to treat infestations on their own," McGuire said. "That could make things worse as they could spray powerful chemicals on beds which could be harmful to children."

Both Servick and McGuire voiced concerns about the high cost of treatment.

Servick said a "good treatment" can cost $500 to $800, depending on the size of the house and amount of infestation.

McGuire said heat treatments cost $100 to $1,000 and chemical treatments cost $200 to $300, "That's a lot of money for some people and it's not a one-and-done process. You have to treat, wait a week or two and treat again. That's $400 or $500 which is one month's rent or two weeks pay for many people. That's why a lot of people are afraid to report bedbug infestation. They don't have the money to correct the problem. But if you don't do anything, it gets worse."

Servick said he is working with McGuire to secure grants to assist low-income residents to get financial help to deal with insect infestation.

"This is a quality of life issue," McGuire said. "We're looking for grants that will be available to the people who need it."

