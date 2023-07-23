A fireworks viewing party at the Lawrence County Historical Society is canceled.
The celebration is called off because the location of the fireworks at Saturday's Fireworks Festival has moved from its usual location near the West Washington Street bridge to a new spot at the former Days Inn Hotel downtown near East and North streets.
