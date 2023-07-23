Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT WESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTY THROUGH 815 PM EDT... At 749 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oakwood, or near New Castle, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include... New Wilmington, Oakwood, Pulaski, Bessemer, New Bedford, and S.n.p.j.. This includes Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 5 and 16. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH