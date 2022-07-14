The Lawrence County Historical Society will be hosting a celebration to watch the New Castle fireworks display July 30 at the society’s Clavelli Mansion, 408 N. Jefferson St.
From 7 to 10 p.m, refreshments including hot dogs, ice cream and soft drinks may be purchased on the Clavelli Mansion porch. Looney Toons will be playing for children in the Historical Society Annex from 7 to 8 p.m. courtesy of the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum. After the event, guests may stay to watch the fireworks from the Clavelli Mansion porch or lawn. Reservations are not required for the celebration and there is no cost to attend.
Attendees may also tour the Clavelli Mansion at 7 p.m. for $5 per person. Reservations are required for the tour.
For more information or to make reservations for the Clavelli Mansion tour, contact the Lawrence County Historical Society at (724) 658-4022.
