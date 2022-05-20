A new coalition of historical, heritage and museum organizations in Lawrence, Mercer, Butler and Beaver counties will have its first meeting at noon Saturday.
The meeting will be held at the Lawrence County Historical Society Historic Museum at 408 N. Jefferson St. in New Castle.
The purpose of the coalition will be to enable local historical, heritage and museum organizations to collaborate on major items such as fundraising and membership, develop a network of local subject matter experts, discuss a shared calendar of events and share resources. In their introductory meeting, the group aims to further develop the list of potential outcomes for the coalition.
At present, 16 organizations intend to participate, including Beaver-Lawrence Railway Historical Society, Ellwood City Area Historical Society, Enon Valley Community Historical Society, Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum, Mount Jackson Museum Foundation, New Castle Library Genealogy Group, SNPJ Slovenian Heritage Center, Beaver County Historical Research, Butler County Historical Society, Historic Harmony, Zelienople Historical Society, Grove City Area Historical Society, Sharon Historical Society, the Slippery Rock Heritage Association, the King Beaver Archaeological Group and the Lawrence County Historical Society.
Claudia Manly and Kathi Wisniewski, both of the Lawrence County Historical Society, will chair and co-chair the group, respectively. The Lawrence County Historical Society is forming this regional coalition as part of their Volunteer Coordinator Grant in partnership with contributing members of the Heinz History Center Affiliates Program.
For more information or to get involved, contact Claudia Manly of the Lawrence County Historical Society by phone at (724) 658-4022, or by email at claudia.manly@lawrencechs.org.
