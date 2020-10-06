An exhibit showing the struggle to attain human and civil rights for people with disabilities is now on display at the Lawrence County Historical Society.
“Americans with Disabilities: 30 Years of Progress – Work Only Just Begun” opened Saturday at the Joseph A. Clavelli Cultural Heritage Center at 408 Jefferson St.
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was landmark legislation signed in 1990 which guaranteed equal opportunity for individuals with disabilities in public accommodations, employment, transportation, state and local government services, and telecommunications. The history of the 30 years since the passing of the ADA, however, has shown that passing a law and the enforcement of it are two very different things.
Institutions were once promoted as a “solution” to caring for people with disabilities but were not set up to offer specialized individual care. In fact, quite the opposite is true. They were not a setting which helped people learn, grow and develop but instead were places of containment, overcrowding, segregation, isolation and shocking brutality. The choice to institutionalize people was made about them, without their input. Discounted, misunderstood and marginalized, only in very recent history have people with disabilities begun to experience real change, and been able to access resources to live independent lives.
“Of the several directions we could have taken this exhibit, we chose to highlight the achievements by local individuals and organizations instead of focusing on the horrific history of institutions and their treatment of people with disabilities,” said Lori Daytner, archives committee chairperson and vice president of program development at Disabilities Options Network. “We relied on the talent and resources of my colleagues at Disability Options Network to connect with other great local organizations — the result was a great collaboration.”
Work by the Badger family, the Casselberry family, Chris Lloyd, LARK Enterprises, Special Olympics of Lawrence County, Sense of Connection and DON are showcased through audio and visual displays, artifacts such as posters, photos, copies of Mouth magazine and a special portion dedicated to Ed Roberts, the father of the independent living movement.
The museum is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment. A contribution of $5 to view the exhibit is requested. For appointments, call (724) 658-4022. Due to the current pandemic, masks are required while visiting the museum. For more information contact Lori Daytner at ldaytner@donservices.org or (724) 856-4134.
