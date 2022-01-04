After taking an oath of office — and with the help of his 7-year-old daughter, David Ward made history Monday night.
Ward, 27, became the first Black city councilman in New Castle history during a brief ceremony inside council chambers.
Ward may also be the youngest council member in the city’s 152-year history. He was sworn in by Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Acker, while his daughter, Ariana, held the Bible.
“This is historic,” Acker said to Ward after the two signed necessary paperwork making the feat official.
In November 2011, Gary Mitchell was voted a seat and would have been the first Black member of council. However, he was never sworn in as Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa filed an emergency petition over Mitchell’s prior felony convictions that would prevent him from holding public office.
Eric Ritter, the leading vote-getter in May’s primary and November’s general election, was sworn in first by city Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Dean. His daughter, Aubrey — a fourth-grader at George Washington Intermediate School — held a Bible for the oath.
Ward and Ritter replace former council President Tom Smith and Councilman Tim Fulkerson. Smith chose not to run for another term and Fulkerson finished third behind both men in the May primary and didn’t appear on the November ballot.
During the other major part of the brief reorganization meeting Monday was the re-appointment of Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile to the president’s seat atop council. Gavrile was elected president for two two-year terms during her first stint on council between 2010 and 2014.
When city Assistant Solicitor Jonathan Miller asked for nominations for president, Councilman Patsy Cioppa nominated Gavrile and Ritter nominated Councilman Bryan Cameron.
When roll was called, Gavrile, Cioppa and Ward voted for her, with Ward casting the deciding vote. Cameron picked up two votes from himself and Ritter.
Cioppa, Cameron and Gavrile are holdovers from the previous council, all elected in November 2019.
Council met for the first time after the reorganization meeting for a public hearing. It will formally meet for the year’s first caucus on Tuesday and a voting meeting next Thursday.
Meetings, beginning at 6:30 p.m., are livestreamed by the New Castle News on Facebook.
