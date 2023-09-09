Despite its growing congregation, Bethel Evangelical Presbyterian is only half the church it used to be.
Two years ago, the congregation’s structurally unsound sanctuary, built in 1870 and expanded in 1951, was razed, leaving only a 1986 fellowship hall and six-room education wing dating to 2004 remaining.
However, the demolished areas were replaced with a brand-new worship center in the same footprint, with pieces of the former church preserved and displayed. The congregation will mark its first anniversary of worshipping in the new building on Monday.
The sanctuary — turned 90 degrees so worshippers face in the same direction that their predecessors of the early 1900s did — features cushioned chairs that replaced wooden pews, some of which had written on them the names of early 20th century folks who had paid to ensure they had the best seats in the house.
Over the entrance to the sanctuary with a half-moon-shaped stained glass window, which formerly was over the entrance to the old building. Next to that is a former pulpit faded at the corners by the sweat of pastors who rested their hands there while preaching. The top of the piece has been turned so that it now functions as a registration desk.
An oversized chandelier — it originally used small bowls of oil to provide illumination until it was electrified in 1926 — was suspended above the former sanctuary for decades. It has been preserved and now hangs above the new lobby area.
Inside the sanctuary itself, a cross made from timbers taken from the former building is flanked by a pair of framed stained glass windows that once looked out onto the historic cemetery behind the church.
Nancy Gibson, who strives to keep as much of the congregation’s history as possible intact, believes the new lobby and worship center were beautifully done.
“This is wonderful,” she said. “But to me, it has no character. It’s just a normal, run-of-the-mill church. It’s good to worship here, and it was very much needed.
“It’s a very functional building, it’s a great worship center. But I miss the old building. It had character. New buildings are new buildings. But then, maybe someday down the road, this may have character to somebody.”
Still, there was no doubt that the old building’s shelf life had expired.
When it was built in 1870, some of the beams from its 1837 predecessor were used in its construction. In 2006, a routine building inspection found that some of the overhead beams had cracked.
The inspection also turned up a termite infestation, which was treated, but not until after the insects had already done their damage.
In addition, the sanctuary’s south wall was showing water damage, and its flooring had a disconcerting bounce in some spots.
And yet, Gibson fought the good fight to keep the building alive.
She attempted to have it listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but the application was rejected, she said because one wall had been changed from the original. Had the building been accepted into the registry, it would not have been able to be demolished.
In hindsight, though, the rejection turned out to be fortunate.
“It would have cost more to fix the building than to build a new one,” Gibson said.
Nonetheless, as the day of demolition approached, “I was one of the ones who said, ‘Look at that building, Why are you tearing it down?’” Gibson said. “I’ll be sitting under those pine trees with a shotgun.”
Gibson was on site for each day of the razing, including the one when large cracks suddenly rang out, and the section of the building being taken down started to tilt.
“Guys started yelling, ‘Get out of here! Get out of here!’” she said. “They took a whole day trying to decide what to do. They decided to take the siding off a little at a time, and when they got down to the bare beams, those beams swung. They weren’t connected to the foundation.
“So it was way past overdue. When I saw that, I said, ‘Well, I won’t have my shotgun out there now.”
Nonetheless, pieces of the church’s rich history remain safe.
A display cabinet in the lobby exhibits such items as wooden pegs used in the construction of a former church structure and a bell used to summon children who would hide in the stables before Sunday school.
Gibson also has tokens that were once required for worshippers to take communion — you had to be in church the previous Sunday to get one — and an original document dated May 25, 1775, by which the land on which the church sites was transferred to John Lecky by officials in the settlement of Little Britain “in the colony of New York,” The church founders purchased to acres from Lecky in 1804 to erect their building.
The community is invited to check out these historical items and more during Bethel’s two-day Sept. 23-24 anniversary celebration.
