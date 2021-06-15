A New Jersey company that sued Shenango Township when its bid to buy the former Youth Development Center property was overturned has dropped its lawsuit.
Asif Kunwar, representing Hira Education Services, filed a motion June 9 for voluntary dismissal of the case in federal district court in Pittsburgh. The court document states that the plaintiff, Hira, no longer wishes to proceed with the case. U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan granted Kunwar's motion and dismissed the case on Monday.
The former YDC property had been closed for several years and was advertised for bid for sale twice in 2017. In 2018, the state Department of General Services officially sold the facility to Lawrence County Community Action Partnership for $2 million. That agency is the owner of the property to date.
The property includes about 70 acres and multiple buildings.
LCCAP was awarded the property purchase in a second bidding, after a sale to Hira Education Services was overturned. Hira had originally bought the property for $400,000, but the bid was contested because Kunwar, Hira's CEO, had also placed a bid on the property on his own behalf, as well as the one by his educational firm, according to previous reports.
Shenango Township officials at the time accused of Hira of violating the non-collusion provision of the bidding process. There also were questions about Kunwar's financial ability to buy the property. His listed annual income was $50,000 and he had lost his nonprofit status in New Jersey for two years.
Kunwar filed the federal lawsuit May 2, 2017, in federal district court, claiming the loss of the sale violated his civil rights.
The action had named the three Shenango Township supervisors, state Reps. Chris Sainato and Aaron Bernstine and state Sen. Elder Vogel in the lawsuit. The court had granted immunity to the three state lawmakers in March this year.
Louis Perrotta, Shenango Township's solicitor who represented its insurance carrier in the case, said Tuesday, "It was a baseless, frivolous lawsuit that never should have been filed in the first place."
"I'm very happy to see that it's over," Supervisor Brandon Rishel commented. "I wasn't a supervisor during that time period but I'm extremely happy. It's been about four years so I'm glad everything's over and the gentleman finally saw nothing was done wrong and we're moving forward again."
He said that the township's insurance company financed all of the lawsuit costs to the township except for $2,500, which was paid from the general fund.
The property ownership will thus stay with LCCAP.
Attempts to contact Tom Scott, LCCAP executive director, for comment about the outcome were unsuccessful Tuesday.
