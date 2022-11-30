A Hillsville woman is facing charges after she reportedly caused a disturbance and struggled with police.
Mahoning Township police arrested Jennifer Danielle Greco of West Main Street in connection with the incident that was reported around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 22 outside of the Hillsville post office.
A caller reported to the police Greco, who lives near the post office, was screaming and yelling on the road, causing a disturbance with post office customers. According to a criminal complaint, the state police had been to her house a few days earlier for disturbances.
The police responded to her home and she told them to stay away from her, according to the report. She ran and fell onto her stomach, and police put handcuffs on her and she became combative, they reported. She tried to roll onto the road and the officers pulled her back before she tried to get up and run before being restrained again while backup was called. She then kicked an officer in the mouth with her boot, causing an officer to bleed.
Greco was take to Jameson Hospital for evaluation, the report said.
She is charged with aggravated assault of an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
