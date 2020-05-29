Highland Presbyterian Church is re-opening its doors for in-person worship Sunday.
The service begins at 10 a.m. at the 708 Highland Ave. facility.
Worshippers should take their own masks. For those without one, a mask will be provided at the door.
A member of the security team will provide one sanitizing towelette per person. At the beginning of the service, worshippers will receive instructions on mask etiquette, i.e., when to wear the mask, and when it may be taken off.
On the lower level, signs will be placed so that people will sit in every fourth pew.
The congregation is encouraged to make use of the balcony and other seldom-filled seats.
More details are available at https://highland-presby.org/news-activities/
