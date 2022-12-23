Wilmington Area Elementary School was transformed into a winter wonderland thanks to the help of some high school students.
Or, more appropriately, it was a “Wilmington Wonderland.”
Technology education students, under the direction of teachers Michael Jeckavitch and Christopher Bates, designed and built 11 model houses and seven local model businesses.
Jeckavitch said they were instructed to create a “Gingerbread town” modeling New Wilmington Borough.
The model households were created, as well as seven replicas of some local businesses and landmarks, such as Pizza Joe’s, Whiting Meat Market, New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, New Wilmington Post Office, New Wilmington municipal building, Fast Gas service station and a barn to represent the agriculture of the district.
These models were then delivered to each elementary classroom where elementary students and teachers decorated each building with nut-free candy and crafts given by their parents/guardians.
The models were then put up for display beginning Dec. 15 for the Night of the Arts where both groups of students got the chance to see the finished products.
Brandon Phillian, district director of educational services, said to give back to the community, each model was donated Thursday to the respective businesses or landmark locations to put on display.
Elementary Principal Allison Ciavarino and guidance counselor Valerie Lewis delivered them.
“The businesses were ecstatic,” Phillian said.
Jeckavitch said the industrial arts class was approached by Phillian and Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan to create the models for the project.
Phillian said this project was part of Meehan’s vision for the district to strengthen the ties between students of all grades and the community.
Ciavarino said this project was a wonderful idea loved by everyone, and was a great way to have the oldest and youngest students connect and work together.
While the project started with three students working on it, it eventually led to the 16 students in the advanced computer and numerical control class to work on the 18 models, which took about a week.
Jeckavitch and Bates co-teach the class.
“It was essentially a village of New Wilmington Borough,” Jeckavitch said. “We created some of the local establishments.”
Jeckavitch said his students enjoyed seeing the process of the models being created from start to finish, with the students traveling to the elementary school to see the finished product.
He said district administration wants this to become an annual event, stating his students would be excited to continue working year after year.
“We could not have been more pleased with this event,” Phillian said. “There was plenty of excitement with the students and the teachers.”
Added Phillian: “I think this project brought the Christmas spirit to the district this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.