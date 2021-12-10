When the final buzzer sounded Friday night at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House, fans cheered as the pep band played.
It was a sound that was largely missing during last year’s season because of COVID-19 crowd restrictions that limited attendance in most cases to just a couple family members.
The pandemic is still here — two more deaths were reported in Lawrence County on Friday from the virus — but fans are back.
At New Castle, the packed gymnasium watched the Red Hurricane outscore Sharpsville 33-2 in the second quarter to roll to an 86-23 opening-night victory.
