There were fireworks, big plays and the band was out on the field.
High school football marked its return to Lawrence County with a four-game slate Friday night. While there was plenty of action — and scoring — on the field, important things happened off it as well.
At New Castle, members of the Red Hurricane baseball team were honored before kickoff for their WPIAL and PIAA championships. Banners were unveiled for both titles as well.
In New Wilmington, the team held its annual Salute to Service night honoring current, retired and fallen veterans as the team turned in its normal jersey tops for camouflage ones. In another somber note, Wilmington honored Dylan Emery, who would have been a member of this year’s team, with two 34 jerseys on the bench.
Emery, 17, was killed in a car accident in July. Reynolds also had a player, Marlin Jones, die during the summer. Two Raiders players carried Jones’ jersey to midfield during the pregame captains meeting.
For more coverage, see Pages C1-C3.
