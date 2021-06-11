By Pete Sirianni
New Castle News
With summer here, high grass is back to being a growing concern in the city.
During Thursday's city council meeting, Mayor Chris Frye gave an update taht the parks and recreation department is handling the cutting of grass on properties on the repository list. That led council members during their comment period to explain procedures for the public and chastise those who don't keep their properties in order.
While the city can cut grass on lots it owns or in the repository, it can't go on private property. It was also noted there is a process on when a property is cited and how long when no action is taken before a second notice can be made. Frye also said there are court fees if the city were to pursue these issues further.
"Shame on these people who own houses that don't cut their grass," councilman Patsy Cioppa said.
He was joined in agreement by fellow council members MaryAnne Gavrile and Tim Fulkerson. Gavrile noted that she and councilman Bryan Cameron are sticklers for code enforcement violations. She urged residents to get on the city's website, newcastlepa.org, and click "report a concern" in the top right-hand corner of the screen to report violations.
Fulkerson said the grass problem is one he faces on his street.
"These lots with the high grass are owned by people," Fulkerson said. "Apparently, they don't get embarrassed because they just let it grow."
Also at the meeting, council approved in a 4 to 1 vote to authorize city officials to change the scope of an Act 47 grant and support the Summer Playground Program. Gavrile cast the negative vote on the grant, and added that she wished Mahoningtown was included in the playground program.
Council unanimously voted to form the Greater New Castle Recreation Authority — which will oversee operations at the city-owned Sylvan Heights Golf Course — and an amendment to set rental fees for city park facilities. Council also voted to amend its zoning code with an updated definition of drug and alcohol counseling centers.
A request by DON Enterprises for a five-lot subdivision on the corner of Walnut and Court streets on the Lower East Side above the county courthouse was approved in a 4 to 1 vote with Fulkerson voting against. DON Enterprise's plans are to build two homes on that site.
