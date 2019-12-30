Apparently, heroes run in Rose Sabo Brown’s family.
The Hickory Township resident lost her husband, Leslie A. Sabo Jr., when he was killed on May 10, 1970, in Cambodia during the Vietnam War. The Ellwood City resident used his body to shield a wounded soldier during an attack by North Vietnamese troops that killed seven fellow soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division before throwing a grenade into an enemy bunker that not only silenced their guns, but also took his life.
For those actions, he received the Medal of Honor, one of only three Lawrence County residents to be so recognized.
Brown, though, not only was married to a hero, she also was fathered by one. Her dad, Chewton native Carmen A. Buccelli, won both a Silver Star and Purple Heart during his time with the 449th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion of the 5th Infantry Division during World War II. He not only rescued wounded personnel from an aircraft shot down by enemy fire near Buxieres, France — getting wounded himself by bursting shrapnel in the process — but also was a combatant during the Battle of the Bulge.
The German assault that began 75 years ago on Dec. 16, 1944, and raged through the end of January was Adolf HItler’s last-ditch attempt to reverse the tide that had turned against him following the Allied invasion of Normandy six months earlier.
The 5th Infantry Division belonged to Patton’s 3rd Army and was the second wave of troops that were sent to stop the Germans in the south on the Ardennes front. Eventually, the division would push all the way into Germany, helping to seal the Nazis’ fate.
Buccelli carried with him emotional scars as well as physical ones when he finally returned home from the war, according to his daughter and his widow, 91-year-old Frances Buccelli.
“He didn’t like anyone touching his stomach because at one point, I think when he was in Germany, he had to pretend he was dead,” Brown said. “The Germans were going around, and if you made a noise, you got killed.”
German soldiers were placing the butts of their weapons on fallen soldiers, she went on, and then they would push.
“He said, ‘I just pretended like I was dead, I didn’t make one sound,’ “ Brown recalled. “And for the rest of his life, you didn’t touch my dad’s stomach. It wasn’t pain, it was a flashback. He had a little PTSD and he had nightmares.”
One of those horrific dreams, Frances Buccelli said, resulted in her husband punching her in the head one night.
“He couldn’t apologize enough,” she said. “He spent half the night apologizing. I said, ‘Honey, you couldn’t help it. It was a nightmare.’ “
Buccelli’s “courageous and heroic actions” that earned him a Silver Star were performed prior to the Battle of the Bulge when an observation plane was shot down by enemy fire in the vicinity of his gun position. According to the certificate accompanying his award, “Private Buccelli, a cannoneer, accompanied by two other enlisted men, with utter disregard for personal safety immediately went to the aid of the wounded personnel. While so engaged, Private Buccelli was wounded by bursting shrapnel.”
“He didn’t have to do that,” Frances Buccelli said. “His commanding officer at the time told him he didn’t have to go get those men because he was putting his own life at stake. But he said, ‘No, I can’t stand here and watch those men blow up,’ so he went in and got them out.”
Additionally, after staying with the wounded men until they were safely evacuated, the award certificate says, Buccelli and his fellow soldiers returned to the damaged aircraft and concealed it in a nearby thicket, which “saved the plane from total destruction.”
Despite the recognition he received for his actions, Buccelli, who passed away in 1997 at the age of 73, never liked to talk about them.
“I literally dragged it out of him,” Brown said. “He was very private with the war.”
“He told me one time,” his widow added, “and made me swear I wouldn’t tell anybody.”
