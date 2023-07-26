Hickory Township supervisors during a recent meeting agreed to apply to the Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County for funding to demolish a vacant dilapidated property.
The property is at 265 Sophia Drive.
The funding from the Redevelopment Authority would come from the county’s Community Development Block Grant planning program.
The supervisors also requested funding from the county’s Liquid Fuels program to help replace aging township equipment that constantly needs repairs.
They agreed to raise the township’s subdivision fee from $125 to $200, as the previous fee did not cover all of the township’s costs to process the subdivision requests.
The township will look to address strewn garbage and high grass at the Venasco property on Harlansburg Road, as a condition of the property letter and an order to vacate letter have already been sent to the property owner.
A Pennsylvania Game Commission warden has been contacted regarding a beaver dam backing up a swamp at or near the intersection of Cameron Road and Harlansburg Road near a lift station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.