Ronald Lee Shaffer went to jail in February to await trial on 150 charges of touching a child inappropriately when she was between 10 and 12 years old, according to state police.
He pleaded guilty in court July 24 to one count of indecent assault of a child younger than 13, with the understanding that the rest of those charges against him, filed by the state police, would be dropped as the result of a plea agreement with the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office. His sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 31 in the court of Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox.
Now, though, Shaffer is back in jail, facing more charges after police say he threatened to kill a witness in the case.
A Lawrence County District Attorney’s detective on Wednesday filed charges against Shaffer, 39, of Village Lane, Hickory Township, for the threat that the investigator reported hearing while listening to recordings of phone calls between Shaffer and another individual during his previous incarceration.
A criminal complaint spells out that Shaffer also wrote a letter to someone, saying the woman “is not going to be anymore as soon as I see her,” and that “she’s dead in my book.” He wrote in the letter that she “better be hiding good because I got friends who own some pigs that are really hungry, too,” according to the court papers.
The detective noted in the filing that the woman who is the subject of the threat was a material witness in the sex-related case against Shaffer. He was arrested initially after the child and family members reported incidents of his touching the girl below the waist.
According to the court paperwork, Shaffer made statements about the phone and letter threats before a common pleas judge during a protection from abuse hearing.
He is charged with one count of criminal attempt to intimidate a witness and three counts of criminal attempt at using terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another.
He was arraigned on the new charges by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set a bond of $10,000 on those charges, and he was returned to the Lawrence County jail.
