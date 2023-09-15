Hickory Township’s solicitor said the land development plan for a township housing development was not approved by supervisors.
Jason Medure said during the board’s Sept. 6 meeting, the land development and subdivision plan were on the agenda for discussion. Metrovitalization’s Ricky Trinidad, the developer of the project, had said the township approved the development. He later clarified the township only approved the project for a pollutant discharge permit, a requirement of the land development plan.
Representatives for The Kingdom Place were in attendance, including Trinidad, project partner Michael Mansour, real estate agent Renee Dean and two engineers.
Medure said the supervisors felt it was premature to approve the subdivision request due to there being no review currently from the township’s and county’s planning commissions.
He also said the land development plan was not approved yet because the developers have not yet sent in a signed copy of the plan.
“The applicant seemed to understand the requirements necessary within this process, and will continue towards finalizing all aspects of this development,” Medure said. “This delay in no way is an indication of Hickory Township’s support or resistance to Kingdom Place’s plan, but merely adherence to township regulations in order to ensure this development is acceptable to both present and future residents of the township.”
The proposed housing development calls for 26 single-family homes to be built on approximately 30.4 acres of land at 1700 Harlansburg Road, with each home sitting on at least one acre of land.
Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the township building at 2375 Eastbrook Road.
