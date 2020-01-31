Hickory Run Energy Station is on course for its projected April opening.
Brock Shealy, chief administrative officer for Tyr Energy, confirmed to The News that the $900 million energy station is currently in the testing phase.
“I’ve gotten the feedback that people think the plant is operating,” Shealy said by telephone. “Because of the things people are seeing, the smoke plumes coming up, we are testing but not fully operational.
“The April timeframe is the time to keep in mind, and that is what we are continuing to work towards.”
Once fully operational, the 1,000 megawatt natural-gas powered station situated in North Beaver Township will provide efficient, clean and reliable power to the area for approximately 800,000 households, according to Tyr Energy.
During construction the plant, according to information provided by Tyr Energy, has provided 500 full-time equivalent jobs, and after its commercial operation maintain 23 full-time jobs locally.
Linda Nitch, director of economic development for the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation, said the plant provides many bonuses to the county.
“The new jobs that Tyr Energy are creating a very high-end jobs,” Nitch said. “That is a real plus from the standpoint of employment.”
Nitch said that “some of the staff that was at the Penn Power generation plant in Taylor Township” are now employed with Tyr Energy.
“That is a real plus from the standpoint of employment,” Nitch said. “It is providing local jobs for people with those skill sets.”
Tyr Energy picked the North Beaver Township site because of its location as it pertains to the gas shale play.
Garrick “Garry” Venteicher, president and CEO of the company, said the site was picked because it “has a couple of very natural advantages, as it is located in an area with abundant and stable gas supply with the Marcellus and Utica natural gas shales.”
Plus, the company said, it is close to electrical transmission and gas distribution areas and the water supply from the local sanitation district.
The plant sits on the former site of American Cyanamid property just off state Route 551.
Tyr Energy owns 50 percent of the station, along with stakeholders Kansai Electric Power Co. and Siemens Financial Services Inc.
