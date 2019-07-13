A Hickory Township man is facing a driving under the influence charge after he allegedly hit a sign and drove into a yard on the city’s South Side.
New Castle police have charged Jacob D. Edwards, 35, of 1703 Harlansburg Road, in connection with the accident that was reported around 4:30 p.m. June 20 on the property of 710 E. Long Ave.
Police said Edwards agreed to a blood test, which was positive for fentayl, marijuana and another narcotic. He is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
