The Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Department has received a $47,000 federal grant for the purchase of seven new air packs.
Fire Chief Tom McCormick said he received notification of the funding Friday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The money is part of a 2022 Assistance to Firefighters grant.
He credited U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-16), state Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) and state Sen. Michelle Brooks (R-50) and the township supervisors for writing letters in support of the department’s application for the funds.
According to McCormick, the department’s existing air packs are more than 15 years old and are starting to give the department some issues, he said.
“We want to update our equipment ot have the best possible for our community and for the firefighter’s safety.”
He said the grant is part of the very first round of the Assistance to Firefighters grant.
It’s an honor to be selected in the first round, according to the department’s grant writer, McCormick said.
McCormick said the grant as written would cover 95 percent of the cost of the air packs, and the fire department would be responsible for 5 percent, or an estimated $2,400.
The fire department has already budgeted its share of the amount, McCormick said.
This is the third time the department has tried go obtain the grant, and it’s taken three years, he said, adding, “it couldn’t have happened at a better time.”
The department’s air bottles for the tanks last for 15 years, and theirs recently expired, he explained.
“We bought used ones to get us through, but we’re starting to put money into these packs and we really need to update our equipment for safety, and technology is always getting better.”
The existing air packs were bought in 2007, he said, noting that the new packs are lighter in weight “and that’s a positive, with all of the heavy gear we have to wear.”
He anticipates purchasing the new packs and having them in service by the end of the year, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.