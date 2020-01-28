A Hickory Township couple are facing charges for the theft of jewelry from a woman’s home. The items were sold for profit, according to Neshannock Township police.
Police reported that Amy Jo Cragle, 39, and Shawn M. Book, 43, both of Eastbrook Road, are suspects in the reported scheme.
A woman reported to the police that between November and Jan. 2, valuable jewelry had been stolen from her home. The police used the Pennsylvania Precious Metals website to locate some of the items that had been sold, and they learned through their investigation that Book had sold the items.
Police learned that Cragle had been an employee of the woman, and that she had removed the jewelry over time while working for her. Cragle then gave the jewelry to Book to sell it, police reported.
Cragle is facing 10 counts each of theft and receiving stolen property. Book faces five counts of receiving stolen property and one count of theft. Book was arraigned Monday afternoon by District Judge Scott McGrath, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $25,000 bond.
A warrant has been issued for Cragle’s arrest.
