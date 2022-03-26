HERMITAGE — A new project is coming to Hermitage that officials say could benefit the entire Shenango Valley.
City officials have received a land development plan for a 250,000 sq. ft. FedEx distribution center to be built at 2978 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
The facility would be located on a 65-acre site comprised of three parcels of land west of South Hermitage Road. One parcel contains the Tam O’Shanter Golf Course’s driving range and will be combined with the other two parcels for development, according to a press release.
Speaking on behalf of the Hermitage board of commissioners, President Duane Piccirilli said city officials are excited about the project and credited city Manager Gary Hinkson and his team for doing an “outstanding job” bringing the project to fruition.
“This could be a major game-changer for the valley,” Piccirilli said. “We’re coming out of this pandemic and we’re moving forward.”
Board Vice President William Moder III said the project could mean “exciting” news not just for Hermitage, but the surrounding area since the distribution center, a short distance from interchanges for Interstate 80 and Interstate 376 and its strategic location could spur further development in the future.
“It should provide direct and supporting employment opportunities for the region,” Moder said of the project.
The developer for the project will be Scannell Properties out of Indianapolis, Ind., the release states.
Hinkson said city officials worked with Scannell for the past year on the project, including in discussions on city regulations and ordinances, and working with Scannell’s engineers. Hinkson credited Scannell’s team for its professionalism and responsiveness.
“It is great news for the City of Hermitage and the region, and we want to welcome FedEx Ground to Hermitage and thank them for this significant investment in our community,” Hinkson said.
FedEx Ground announced in the press release that the company will employ both full-time and part-time positions, and contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions.
“We continue to experience significant volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of our network to meet growing demand for our services. The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees,” the release states.
The facility is expected to be operational in 2023. David Westrick, a media relations representative for FedEx Ground, said construction is expected to begin in June of 2022, and that employment numbers will be determined closer to the start date, based on business demands.
Hermitage Planning Commission will review the FedEx land development plan at its April 4 meeting.
If approved by the planning commission, the land development plan would then be put to a vote by the Hermitage commissioners.
