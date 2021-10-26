The New Castle Police Department and the Lawrence County Drug Task Force were participants in the arrest and conviction of Harold Hooten of Mercer County on federal drug charges.
Hooten, 44, of Hermitage, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute cocaine base in 2020 and 2021 before a U.S. district judge. His sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. February 28.
The law provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is to be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history of the defendant.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Mercer County Drug Task Force and the Sharon, Hermitage and Farrell police departments also were involved in the investigation that resulted in Hooten's conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.