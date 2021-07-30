Hermitage arts festival returns Saturday, Sunday

HERMITAGE — Seasoned artisans like Stacey Keating are welcoming newcomers this weekend for the 18th Annual Hermitage Art, Food and Music Festival.
This year’s event has more meaning after the cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we’ve got a good formula this year,’’ said Keating, the owner of Stella’s Sundries in Hermitage. “We have a good weather forecast, good entertainment and good food. I think everyone is looking forward to a great weekend.’’
The festival will run from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on the grounds of the municiplal building, 800 N. Hermitage Road. Keating, who has been a regular vendor at the festival, produces handmade soaps for those with a variety of skin needs.
Jacob Morgan, owner of Brohana Products and Services, will be making his first appearance at the festival. His company offers a wide range of items and services, but his focus this weekend will be his wood-manufactured artwork.
“I do home-decor pieces,’’ he said.
Saturday’s festivities include a bounce house for kids from noon to 4 p.m. and a rock climbing wall from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday will feature the YMCA Hermitage Arts Festival 5K/2 mile walk.
Music will be held throughout the festival along with a variety of food vendors. Both of those features have proven popular in the past, and Keating said she thought they would be this weekend as well.
“I know a lot of people are going to be there,’’ Keating said.
Race-day registration for the YMCA Hermitage Arts Festival 5K/2-mile walk begins at 7 a.m. Sunday, with the race to start at 8 a.m. Note the time; an advertisement Thursday in The Herald included an incorrect starting time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.