Looking for Girl Scout cookies? Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania has a Cookie Locator on its website to help you out.
Simply go to gswpa.org/findcookies and plug in your zip code, and you’ll find a list of all the booth lists in your area. Below is a list of sales that came up after a search of the 16101 code.
FEB. 27
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Book’s, 3384 Perry Highway
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Citgo, 2335 Harlansburg Road
Noon to 4 p.m., Liberty Grange, 3067 Harlansburg Road
1 to 4 p.m., Slippery Rock Township Building, 4334 Route 422
FEB. 28
1 to 4 p.m., Citgo, 2335 Harlansburg Road
Noon to 4 p.m., GNC-Union Square, 2527 W. State St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m, Slippery Rock Township Building, 4334 Route 422
MARCH 6
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Citgo, 2335 Harlansburg Road
11 a.m to 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
Noon to 2 p.m., GNC-Union Square, 2527 W. State St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Slippery Rock Township Building, 4334 Route 422
MARCH 7
Noon to 4, Lindy’s Lunch, 2402 Wilmington Road
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Citgo, 2335 Harlansburg Road
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
Noon to 5 p.m., GNC-Union Square, 2527 W. State St.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Slippery Rock Township Building, 4334 Route 422
MARCH 13
1 to 4 p.m., Book’s, 3384 Perry Highway
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Citgo, 2335 Harlansburg Road
Noon to 2:30 p.m., GNC-Union Square, 2527 W. State St.
MARCH 14
Noon to 4, Lindy’s Lunch, 2402 Wilmington Road
Noon to 2:30 p.m., GNC-Union Square, 2527 W. State St.
MARCH 19
4 to 6 p.m., GNC-Union Square, 2527 W. State St.
