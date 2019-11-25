ALL LIBRARIES
All Lawrence County libraries and the Bookmobile will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.
The Bookmobile, along with the New Castle and F.D. Campbell libraries, will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
NEW CASTLE
Family Movie Night takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Visit the library’s website, www.ncdlc.org, or call (724) 658-6659 for movie information. No movie this week.
PreK Explorers features hands-on learning experiences, including books and STEAM activities for 3- to 6-year-olds, and meets at 10 a.m. Thursdays.
Pokemon Club for school-age children and teens meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
Homeschool Hot Spot for language arts projects and art in a group setting meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays. There are no curriculum requirements and bagged lunches are welcome.
Mother Goose Storytime and Wee Build, a lively, movement-oriented morning featuring dance, song and, of course, a story, takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Paws to Read with Lucy and Elvis takes place the first Saturday of every month. Call to schedule a 15-minute time slot.
Tech It Out at 6 p.m. Wednesdays allows the whole family to learn coding basics, race robots and explore iPad apps that jump off the screen and onto the table. Adults are encouraged to stay to ensure proper use of all technology.
Play & Grow for infants through 5-year-olds meets Fridays. Sessions include play time for caregivers and children with an opportunity to chat with a local child development professional. Limited space; call (724) 658-6615, ext. 106, to register.
Volunteens for those in sixth through 12th grade meets at 6 p.m. today. Earn two volunteer hours by participating in an activity that will benefit the library and community.
The annual Festival of Trees is planned for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Neshannock Elementary School. The event includes decorated trees and wreaths, craft and food vendors and entertainment. Proceeds benefit the New Castle Public Library and the Neshannock Township Education Foundation. Admission is $5 with children under 10 free.
The Book Cellar is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Items for sale include used books, CDs and DVDS. New reading themed T-shirts available. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the New Castle Public Library. The November display features “Give Thanks for Good Food,” and all cookbooks are 50 percent off.
F.D. CAMPBELL
Tech Time is by appointment. Call (724) 667-7939 to schedule.
Adult coloring is at 1 p.m. Fridays. Supplies are provided.
Dungeons and Dragons meets at 11 a.m. Saturdays.
ELLWOOD CITY
Coloring for adults is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
The Adult Knitters Group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays to work on individual projects. New members are welcome; call the library for more information.
Baby Lap Time is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays with Family Lap Time at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Preschool Story Time is at 10 a.m. Thursdays.
