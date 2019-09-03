Here's what's happening at Lawrence County libraries.
ALL LIBRARIES
All Lawrence County libraries and the Bookmobile will be closed today in observance of Labor Day.
Bookmobile service resumes tomorrow.
F.D. CAMPBELL
Tech Time is by appointment. Call (724) 667-7939 to schedule.
Adult coloring is at 1 p.m. Fridays. Supplies are provided.
Dungeons and Dragons takes place at 11 a.m. Saturdays.
“Eddie’s Bastard” will be the topic for the book discussion group. Call (724) 667-7939 to reserve copy of book and for date and time of discussion.
NEW CASTLE
Family Movie Night is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Visit the website at www.ncdlc.org or call (724) 658-6659 for movie information.
The book group meets at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9.
Friends of the Library meets at 1 p.m. Sept. 9.
Representatives from Citizens Bank will have a “Budgeting Basics” program at 10 a.m. Sept. 19. They will share information about the importance of creating and using a budget to accomplish financial goals, teach five steps for creating a budget and give tips for sticking to a budget.
The Beatnik Café, the monthly open mic concert, will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 29.
Fantastic Fandom for teens in grades six through 12 is at 6 p.m. Sept. 16.
Blind Cheese Pizza Challenge for teens in grades six through 12 to judge the best local favorites will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 23.
LEGO Build Club will complete a building project in collaborative groups at 1 p.m. Sept. 14. For ages 8 and up.
PreK Explorers features hands-on learning experiences, including books and STEAM activities, for 3- to 6-year-olds at 10 a.m. Thursdays.
Pokemon Club for school-age children and teens meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
Homeschool Hot Spot, a coop for language arts projects and art in a group setting, takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays. No curriculum requirements; bagged lunches welcome.
Mother Goose Storytime and Wee Build featuring dance, song and, of course, a story is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Paws to Read with Lucy the therapy dog for school-age kids and teens begins at 11 a.m. Saturday. Limited space, so call to register for a 15-minute time slot.
Nintendo Club is at 1 p.m. Sept. 28. Bring a system and games or use the library’s. Games must be family friendly. Best for school-age kids and teens.
Tech It Out is at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Bring the whole family to learn coding basics, race robots and explore iPad apps that jump off the screen and onto the table. Adults are encouraged to stay to ensure proper use of all technology.
Crafternoon, an afternoon of crafts, creativity and fun for families, will take place at 2 p.m. Sept. 21.
The Book Cellar is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 9 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Items for sale include used books, CDs and DVDs. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the New Castle Public Library. For more information about joining the Friends, call the library or visit the website.
ELLWOOD CITY
Coloring for adults is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Adult Knitters Group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays, except Sept. 26, to work on individual projects. New members are welcome; call the library for more information.
Hooked On Books will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday.
“Today Will” is the topic for the evening book group at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
The Creative Writing Workshop meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday and Sept. 18.
Food 4 Thought Book Group meets at 3 p.m. Sept. 19.
Movie night for adults is planned for 6 p.m. Sept. 25. Call the library for the movie title.
“Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell” is the featured title for the afternoon book group meeting at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16. New members are welcome; call the library for more information.
Silly Science is at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Twenty Something Book Group meets at noon Saturday.
The Classic Book Group will discuss “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
The Just for Girls Book Group will meet at 3 p.m. Sept. 12.
The Storytelling Festival takes place from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Ewing Park.
A regenerative medicine program is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 23.
The golf ball roll will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 28.
The annual book sale takes place Sept. 30 through Oct. 5.
A bake sale is set for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
