Amari Wise’s mother said she is not satisfied with a potential sentence Todd A. Henry will face for hiding the remains of her son and evidence from his shooting death.
Henry — whose son Connor Farris Henry was convicted of shooting and killing Wise — is accused of cleaning up the murder scene and helping hide Wise’s body in the aftermath on June 6, 2020.
The elder Henry, 50, pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of tampering with physical evidence. Upon his sentencing, he could serve a maximum of two years in jail and pay a maximum fine of $5,000 under the state sentencing guidelines. He is accused of power-washing the family’s garage in the 900 block of Adams Street on the city’s East Side where the crime occurred after Wise’s death then helping to dispose of the body.
Connor Henry, 23, was convicted in September of voluntary manslaughter and a person not to possess a gun following a bench trial. Henry was sentenced in November to 11 to 30 years in prison with no chance of early parole. Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto presided over that trial.
Todd Henry appeared in Motto’s courtroom Tuesday to enter his guilty plea to the cleanup detail.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, Assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi and Henry’s private defense counsel, Lawrence Keith, also were prepared for his plea and sentencing.
Motto accepted Henry’s guilty plea to one count of tampering with physical evidence. His other pending charges, a felony count of obstruction of justice, a charge of criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, and a misdemeanor of hindering prosecution all will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
But when Sanchez-Parodi told the judge Henry entered an “open plea” — meaning the judge would decide the sentence within the state sentencing guidelines — Motto declared he needs more time to review the plea arrangement.
He has rescheduled Todd Henry’s sentencing date for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 26 in his courtroom.
Anitra Wise, Amari’s mother, was in the courtroom with other family members when Henry entered his plea.
She said afterward she was made aware by the district attorney’s office of the settlement, and was not happy with the terms.
“I didn’t agree to that whole thing in court,” Anitra said. “The real sentence will be when God is going to get them all.
“Would they all be OK with this if this was their son or their child?” she queried of the attorneys and judge. “The answer would probably be no. I feel both (Henrys) should go to jail for the rest of their lives and be miserable. I’m going to be miserable for the rest of my life.”
Anitra had reported her son missing after he kissed her goodbye the night of June 5, 2019, then went out with friends and never returned home.
Police and other emergency services, a volunteer search team and Wise’s family and friends combed wooded areas for the next week looking for Amari. The police finally received a tip his body was hidden in some brush along the banks of Big Run off Pennsylvania Avenue.
Testimony in court was Henry’s younger brother would not be called to testify at his trial if he told the authorities where Wise’s body had been hidden.
Crowds of people also had gathered in protest outside of the Henry’s home the week of Wise’s death wanting answers before his body was found and before the Henry father and son were charged.
The fatal shooting reportedly occurred during a gathering of Connor Henry’s friends the night of July 5, 2020. Testimony and police reports indicated Henry shot Wise once in the back of the head.
Henry and his father later removed Wise’s body from the garage and dumped it in some brush along Big Run and tried to clean up the evidence, according to the court records.
Connor Henry also had been facing unrelated criminal charges for reportedly assaulting and injuring an inmate in the jail on Aug. 4, 2022 — the week before his murder trial. District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said those charges of aggravated and simple assault have since been dismissed because the reported victim refused to cooperate.
Connor Henry left town right after Wise’s shooting, and authorities arrested him in Ocean City, Maryland. His father turned himself in to the New Castle police a few days before the Maryland police apprehended his son.
