Connor Farris Henry testified in court Monday he had a loaded semiautomatic handgun in his pocket the entire afternoon of June 5, 2020, the day he shot and killed Amari Wise.
Henry said that the gun, a Glock 23, was retracted and a bullet was in the chamber with the safety off while he was playing cornhole and drinking Twisted Tea with friends.
Henry, 22, of 918 Adams Street, had admitted to police — and he admitted in the courtroom during his trial Tuesday — he shot and killed Amari Wise that night during a gathering of friends in his family’s garage, intending to kill him.
The homicide trial Henry got underway Monday in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas. Unlike other murder trials, this one had a judge but no jury in what’s called a bench trial. A verdict is expected at 11 a.m. Wednesday by Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto, who is presiding.
But the matter to be decided at the trial isn’t whether Henry is guilty of shooting and killing Wise. Rather, it’s whether the judge will determine if the killing was in self-defense — that Henry shot Wise to protect his friend after Wise reportedly threatened him — or whether Henry is guilty of first-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter.
The courtroom was filled with Wise’s surviving family and friends, members of the Henry family, and interested courthouse workers and attorneys during the 1½ days of testimony.
Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto heard closing arguments Tuesday afternoon from defense attorney Lyle Dresbold of the David Shrager law firm of Pittsburgh, and District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, who is prosecuting the case.
Henry is charged with criminal homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm.
Motto said he will deliver his verdict at 11 a.m. Wednesday in his courtroom. He is presiding over the first bench trial for a homicide in Lawrence County since 1969. The non-jury trial was at the request of Dresbold.
Henry opted to take the witness stand Tuesday, following his friend, Demetrius McKnight, who testified first on Henry’s behalf in the morning. McKnight, while under cross examination, admitted he has no problem with lying to anyone.
Witnesses for the prosecution, and defense witnesses McKnight and Henry, all told the same story, of multiple friends having gone to a gathering at the Henry house the afternoon of June 5, 2020, to play cornhole, drink and sit around the garage in the evening smoking marijuana.
They all said Wise showed up later to buy marijuana from Henry’s brother, and shook hands with everyone there. They said the mood was lighthearted until Wise got into an argument with McKnight. Wise reportedly told McKnight that his sister wanted to be with him, and McKnight responded that he wanted to be with Wise’s “baby mama” and he showed him chats on his phone she had sent him. They all said during the conversation Wise said to McKnight, “I’ll kill you.”
The stories started to differ from there about the demeanor of Wise, whether he actually pulled out a gun or whether he just patted a fanny pack strapped to his chest.
McKnight’s testimony was the only one who said he actually saw Wise with a gun in his bag. He said Wise pulled it out part way for about two minutes with the barrel still sticking inside the bag.
After Wise made the threats and his hand went to his pack, Henry shot him from behind, according to the testimony.
Henry testified he felt Wise was going to shoot McKnight, so he shot him. He stepped down onto the courtroom floor under Lamancusa’s direction during cross examination, to demonstrate where he was standing when he shot him.
Henry testified he “shot to kill” Wise “to save my friend’s life.
“When I shot him, he fell and his gun fell out of his fanny pack and hit the floor,” Henry said. He said he was standing about seven feet away from Wise when he shot him.
When Wise dropped to the floor, everyone ran out, according to the others’ testimony. Henry said he sent his younger brother into the house, and he was alone in the garage while Wise was on the floor.
“I went in the house and my dad was standing in the kitchen,” Henry said.
His father wanted to know what was wrong and he wouldn’t tell him at first, Henry told the court. He asked again and he told his father there had been an argument in the garage that got out of control.
When he told his father what happened, he said it took them two to five minutes to come up with a plan “to get rid of (Wise),” Henry said. He said they went out to the garage and he picked up Amari’s gun.
Lamancusa asked him later how it could have fallen from Wise’s fanny pack if testimony was that he already had taken it out during the threat. In his closing argument, he noted that the fanny pack was submitted as evidence to the judge, and it was zipped.
Henry said Wise’s Toyota Camry was still running with the keys inside of it, and he drove it to El Rio Beach in the city. He said he didn’t suggest calling the police, and his father didn’t think of it either.
Connor Henry’s father Todd followed Connor in the family’s black Honda Accord to El Rio Beach. The plan was to dump Wise’s car, Connor Henry said, and he put the gun in the driver’s side door.
By the time he left the trail, his father had gone so he walked home, he said. When he got to the garage, Wise’s body was gone and his father was there “and everything was cleaned up already.”
He said he got his own gun from between the couch cushions and threw it into a wooded area “a few streets away.”
Lamancusa asked him why he hid the gun and he said, “I don’t know.”
Lamancusa reasoned to Henry if he believes he shot Wise in self-defense, “you did everything in your power with your father to destroy any evidence of your position. You could have called the police but you didn’t.”
Lamancusa asked the judge to deliver a guilty verdict of first-degree murder, which would carry a sentence of life in prison.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
