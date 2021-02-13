Henley running for register and recorder

ANDREW HENLEYREGISTER & RECORDER
Andrew Henley, 25, of Edinburg, declared his candidacy for the position of Lawrence County Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds in the May 18 Primary election.
Henley, a Democrat, is founder and president of Pleasant Hill Historians LLC, a research consulting firm specializing in property and family histories, and he has 13 years experience in local historic preservation. He has been an active member of the Lawrence County Historical Society since 2008, and currently sits on its board of directors.
Henley is running for the elected office after Janet L. Kalajainen, who has held the position for 40 years, announced she will not seek reelection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.