Home is where the hemp is.
At least, that’s the case at 506 Spruce St.
Since early last year, DON Enterprises has been rehabbing the house using hemp-based building materials such as Hempcrete and Hempwood. Dubbed Project PA Hemp Home, it’s part of a two-pronged DON initiative that looks to make Lawrence County and western Pennsylvania a leader in hemp production, processing and utilization.
It is Pennsylvania’s first total renovation of a residential structure using hemp-based building materials, and it will be unveiled at a 2 p.m. Friday block party.
The event will include a roster of speakers with short comments about the potential of hemp-based building, including the economic potential for farmers, the impact on health from the elimination of toxins in building, and the potential of an industrial hemp fiber processing facility to create jobs.
Guests will include representatives of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the Parsons School of Design Healthy Materials Lab, Pennsylvania Housing Research Center, Americhanvre, LLC and DON Enterprises, Inc.
Refreshments will be served, and all members of the public are invited to attend.
The hemp house is the first of its kind in the United States, according to Lori Daytner, DON vice president of program development. It has Hempcrete insulation blown into it, which when dried, allows moisture to go from the inside to the outside, she said.
The insulation, a mixture of hemp, lime and water, is blown into the structure and allowed to dry over about a month. Hemp is naturally repellent to insects, and it also is fire resistant. Hempcrete reduces heating and cooling bills by between 30 and 60 percent, and is resistant to mold, mildew, rot, pests and fire.
Hempwood, a board made of hemp fiber, was used for the flooring inside.
The rehabilitation of the Spruce Street house is part of DON’s Lower East Side affordable housing initiative. The first floor is accessible to persons with disabilities.
In addition to the home project, DON has been developing a Hemp Test Acres Program, now in its fourth year. Launched on an Enon Valley-area farm in 2019, the program had expanded by last year to four farmers in Lawrence and Mercer counties, and three in Ohio.
Eventually, DON hopes to launch a third piece of its hemp initiative: a regional decortication, or processing, facility, possibly in Lawrence County as well.
