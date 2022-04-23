Hemp home completion celebrated for its impact

The house was finished, but its impact has only begun.
That was how officials at Friday’s ribbon-cutting for the Project PA Hemp Home at 506 Spruce St. saw Pennsylvania’s first complete renovation of a blighted house using hemp-based materials.
Those materials include Hempwood, a board made of hemp fiber used for flooring, and Hempcrete, a mixture of hemp, lime and water that was blown into the walls as insulation.
“Project PA Hemp Home is a real-life demonstration of the impact of hemp-based building materials.” said DON Processing Project Manager Lori Daytner, who oversaw the initiative. “The impact includes not only the economic potential for farmers, but positive health impact.”
The rehab was begun in 2019 as part of an initiative to bring hemp production to the area, and to demonstrate a market for hemp-based products.
“Over four years ago, DON founder Chris Lloyd and Phil Berezniak decided that industrial hemp — a sustainable, fast-to-market crop — could create jobs and bring economic opportunity to our regional farmers,” Daytner said. Hence, the DON Hemp Test Acres Program was launched, with multiple local farmers agreeing to use a portion of their acreage to grow the crop.
“The key bottleneck was, and still is, the lack of decortication facilities.” Daytner said. “Decortication is the mechanical process to separate the stalks into two commodities, the fiber and the hurd, which with added processing, become many thousands of products.”
That hurdle notwithstanding, experts at Friday’s ceremony predicted a bright future for the crop.
“Hempcrete is more expensive right now to install, mostly due to the fact that we’re importing the materials (from Europe, which is ahead of the U.S. in using hemp for construction),” said Cameron McIntosh of Allentown-based Americhanvre, which installed the Hempcrete. “But in the future, once we have access to local materials, we do believe that the cost of Hempcrete is going to come down quite a bit. One of the reasons why this project was funded was to demonstrate that it is actually more affordable to own and operate a Hempcrete home.
“Although the materials may be more expensive up front, the cost of ownership is dramatically lowered. We are hoping and expecting to demonstrate here anywhere from a 30 to 60 percent reduction in the cost to heat and cool this home.”
The hemp home of New Castle’s Lower East Side will be used to document those numbers. Dr. Ali Memari, director of the Pennsylvania Housing Research Center at Penn State, said that sensors have been placed inside and outside the home, and will be monitored for the next few months to determine its level of thermal resistance.
Jonsara Ruth, co-director of the Parsons Healthy Materials Lab, hopes to demonstrate that hemp is also a healthier and more environmentally friendly building material, something she says is especially important in light of soaring home prices.
“Lower-cost housing that is available is usually built of lower-cost materials.” Ruth said. “Many of those lower-cost materials are made with invisible, toxic substances that are making people sick. Our goal is to try to make all housing affordable and healthy.
“Diseases such as diabetes, obesity, autism and cancer have been linked to the substances that are found in these lower-cost building materials. This just isn’t fair. Healthy housing is a human right.”
In addition, she said, lower-cost building materials also use enormous amounts of energy to produce, and the production of these materials emits carbon into the atmosphere, contributing to global warming.
“These low-cost materials are often plastic faced, which means they’re made from fossil fuels, a nonrenewable, carbon-emitting substance,” she said. “The act of refining those fossil fuels and those petrochemical byproducts also is making people sick.
“The PA Hemp Home is an extraordinary example of how we change this entire system. That’s where it’s amazing and groundbreaking.”
Hemp, Ruth said, absorbs carbon from the atmosphere and doesn’t require herbicides or pesticides to grow. And when the hemp hurd is mixed with lime and water, it makes an effective insulation that not only saves energy, but also avoids harmful plastics and chemicals.
“Instead of making a home wrapped in plastic, the PA Hemp Home is wrapped in a plant and in a mineral and in water,” she said, “and it is naturally resistant to fire because that mineral hardens like stone. So it doesn’t need toxic flame retardants. and it makes this breathable wall, which means cleaner air on the interior and it nurtures healthier living inside.”
Memari noted the the PA Hemp Home will serve as a reference point for similar construction down the road.
“Our mission is to train builders, remodelers of any new material that we find,” he said. “We hold classes for builders, remodelers and make them aware of any new developments. So one of the ideas that we have moving forward is to teach them how to build a Hempcrete house, so we’ve tried to document the experiences that have been learned from this one, and to teach builders if you get a client who would like a Hempcrete house, here’s how to do it …
“We believe Hempcrete is one of the future materials for residential construction.”
In the meantime, Daytner remains convinced that hemp production can help to jumpstart the economy of Lawrence County and western Pennsylvania.
“All we need is the decortication facility, right here,” she said. “It can create jobs, and that is just the piece that is missing. It can happen in Pennsylvania because everything we need for success is here. We have a rich agricultural heritage and we have farmers who are experienced. We have the right soils and climate conditions. We have the right research facilities and support, and we have an incredible Department of Agriculture, which has supported us.”
Mike Roth, policy director for the state Department of Agriculture, also boasted of the importance of the hemp home. He thanked DON, the local farmers growing the hemp and all who had a hand in rehab.
“I can’t stress enough how big a deal this house is,” he said. “When we meet with ag ministers from other countries or meet with our other departments of agriculture across the country, we point to this house in New Castle to showcase innovation and the incredible collaboration between agriculture and all the other industries it impacts.”
