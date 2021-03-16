An effort to open a window for lawsuits by adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse has taken on new life.
Legislation is moving in both chambers ahead of a March 24 deadline that lawmakers must meet in order to ask voters whether to approve an emergency change to the state Constitution. The Senate judiciary committee approved the proposal Tuesday afternoon.
The Senate amended a bill, House Bill 14, that’s already passed the state House, a move that means the legislation can be passed through both chambers more quickly, ahead of next week’s deadline.
State Sen. John Gordner, R-Columbia County, said that he opposes the idea of using the emergency provision to change the Constitution in this case.
The emergency provision has only been used to alter the state Constitution three times, all of them as the state struggled to respond to the devastation from the 1972 Hurricane Agnes flooding. Gordner said that the need to update the law to allow for lawsuits by adult survivors of childhood sex abuse isn’t the same sort of emergency.
He added that the reason that the state Legislature is supposed to vote on proposed changes to the state Constitution in two legislative sessions is that it forces lawmakers to stand for re-election after they first approved the proposed change and before they approve it a second time.
Using the emergency provision to fast-track the proposed change “is taking a serious right away from the public that was intended by the framers,” Gordner said.
The measure passed 10-4 with all four negative votes coming from Republicans. In addition to Gordner, state Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster and state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana County, also voted against the proposal.
State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming County, was among the lawmakers who voted in favor of using the emergency provision to put the question on the ballot.
“We talk about a major emergency. I can’t think of anything that would happen that would exceed what would happen here if voters weren’t able to vote on this issue,” Yaw said. “How many million voters are we going to say we are going to deprive you the right to vote on this issue at this time? I think this does qualify.”
Lawmakers have been forced to consider the emergency provision because an effort to get the question on the ballot under the normal procedure was derailed when the Department of State bungled the public notice requirements, said state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne County, the chairwoman of the judiciary committee. Former Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar resigned when the problem came to light.
Baker called the situation “a man-made disaster.”
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria County, said that the need to get the question before voters justifies the little-employed legislative procedure, especially since lawmakers have already debated the issue in a previous legislative session and the controversy has been the subject of a thorough review by lawmakers.
“We’re here to clean up the mess,” he said.
Democrats have argued that changing the Constitution is unnecessary and that lawmakers could open the window for a normal piece of legislation.
However, Gov. Tom Wolf has indicated he has no opposition to using a Constitutional amendment to make the change.
